Eu Welcomes Accession Of African Union To G20

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- The European Union Sunday welcomed the accession of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20.
"The G20 is a prime forum for addressing today's global challenges. The African Union membership will increase the representation of Africa in multilateral fora, provide an additional platform to discuss common challenges and contribute to devise global solutions," said EU High Representative Josep Borrell in a statement tonight.
He noted that the 27-member European bloc has strongly supported the accession of the African Union. "It will bring to the G20 the voice of the African population, its share in the global economy and further advance the aspirations in particular of the African youth on the global stage," he said,
"The European Union reaffirms its strong commitment in developing a more inclusive multilateral system. We look forward to working together and contribute to a better functioning, responsive and more inclusive international order," he added. (end)
nk.aa
MENAFN10092023000071011013ID1107041065
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.