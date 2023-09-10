Morocco's Earthquake Deaths Climb To 2,122 - Interior Ministry

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- The death toll from Morocco's earthquake of seven magnitude rose to 2,122 and injuries up to 2,421, said Moroccan Interior Ministry on Sunday.
In a statement, the ministry noted that the Moroccan authorities are continuing their efforts to rescue and evacuate the injured and mobilize all necessary capabilities to address the effects of this painful tragedy.
The quake was felt in different Moroccan cities including Rabat and Casablanca. According to Morocco's National Geophysics Institute, the earthquake is the worst in the country's history in a century. (end)
