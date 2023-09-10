Us Deeply Is Concerned About Humanitarian Situation In Nagorno-Karabakh: Blinken

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Washington, Sep. 10 (Petra) -- The United States on Sunday said it was deeply concerned about the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.
"We note that humanitarian supplies are positioned near both the Lachin and Aghdam routes, and we repeat our call for the immediate and simultaneopening of both corridors to allow passage of desperately needed humanitarian supplies to the men, women, and children in Nagorno-Karabakh,"Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in aDepartment of State statement.
"We also urge leaders against taking any actions that raise tensions or distract from this goal. The use of force to resolve disputes is unacceptable," Blinken added.
MENAFN10092023000117011021ID1107041063
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.