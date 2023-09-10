Sheikha Fatima Condoles Moroccan People Over Victims Of Earthquake

ABU DHABI, 10th September, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), extended her heartfelt condolences to King of Morocco, Mohammed VI and the Moroccan people over earthquake victims.

She also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest their souls in paradise and wished speedy recovery for all the injured.

