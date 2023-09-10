Dp World Announced As Strategic Partner For 21St Arab Media Forum

DUBAI, 10th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club (DPC), organiser of the Arab Media Forum (AMF), today announced DP World as the Strategic Partner of the 21st edition of the event.

Organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Forum will be held from 26th-27th September at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

AMF 2023 is set to bring together political figures, writers, thought leaders and decision-makers, renowned media personalities, and senior executives of leading Arab and international media organisations.

Commenting on the partnership, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World and the Chairman of the Ports, Customs & Free Zone Corporation, said,“The Arab Media Forum has evolved significantly in size and scale since its inaugural edition in 2001, to become a strategic platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange. In many ways, it mirrors our own trajectory of growth, as we transcend boundaries and open channels of limitless possibility through our smart logistics solutions.

“We are pleased to partner with the Dubai Press Club once again for this initiative and familiarise international audiences with Dubai's emergence as one of the world's best cities for trade and innovation. We also look forward to sharing insights on our contributions to the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 and discussing some key challenges and opportunities for the logistics industry over the next decade,” Bin Sulayem added.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of DPC, expressed her appreciation to DP World, one of the UAE's leading companies, for its ongoing support of the Arab Media Forum and its significant contributions to the event's success. She commended the enduring partnership between DPC and DP World, emphasising the national company's crucial role in enhancing Dubai's position as a prominent global trade and logistics hub.

“Guided by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai continues to chart its path towards the future, with the media sector playing a pivotal role as a key partner in this journey. The growing recognition among national companies of the sector's significance is forging new avenues for the development of Arab media, propelling it to adapt and thrive amid the dynamic transformations in the media landscape,” she added.

The partnership between DP World and the Dubai Press Club underscores the shared commitment of both entities to ensuring the success of the Forum. This forum annually draws over 3,000 global participants.

AMF 2023 will explore opportunities and address challenges across the media industry spectrum. The largest gathering of Arab media stakeholders is set to take a deep look at new trends, Artificial Intelligence in media, and global developments that are shaping the future of the industry in the region.