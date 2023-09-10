Watch: India Vs Pakistan (Live)

(MENAFN- NewsIn.Asia) 10th Sept (NewsIn.Asia) – India vs Pakistan, Super 4, Asia Cup 2023.
Pakistan won the toss and chose to field. ADVERTISEMENT
MENAFN10092023000191011043ID1107040757
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.