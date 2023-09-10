Swiss Bishops' Conference Orders Investigation Into Hidden Sex Abuse Cases

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Bishop of Chur, Mgr Joseph Bonnemain, has been appointed to lead the investigation, which should be completed by the end of the year.
Accusations were made in a letter "against several emeriand serving members of the Swiss Bishops' Conference as well as other members of the clergy in the handling of cases of sexual abuse", the conference wrote in a statement released on Sunday. The missive also denounces sexual abuse committed by certain members in the past.
+ Pope meets with Swiss victims of sexual abuse
The letter, dated late May, was addressed to the Apostolic Nuncio in Switzerland, Martin Krebs. The investigation was ordered on June 23, according to the press release. It mainly concerns the accusation of concealing cases of abuse.
The aim of the investigation is to determine whether those responsible reacted correctly.
Investigations into alleged sexual offenses are primarily the responsibility of the police and public prosecutors, who have been informed of the cases mentioned in the letter, the text adds.The Bishops' Conference sent the statement after SonntagsBlick made the accusations public. "I would have preferred to refuse Rome's mandate," says Bishop Bonnemain, interviewed by the German-language newspaper. Even though he feels bound to the other bishops, he says he wants to "try to find out the truth fully and accurately".
MENAFN10092023000210011054ID1107040694
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.