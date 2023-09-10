Swiss Bishops' Conference Orders Investigation Into Hidden Sex Abuse Cases

Accusations were made in a letter "against several emeriand serving members of the Swiss Bishops' Conference as well as other members of the clergy in the handling of cases of sexual abuse", the conference wrote in a statement released on Sunday. The missive also denounces sexual abuse committed by certain members in the past.

The letter, dated late May, was addressed to the Apostolic Nuncio in Switzerland, Martin Krebs. The investigation was ordered on June 23, according to the press release. It mainly concerns the accusation of concealing cases of abuse.

The aim of the investigation is to determine whether those responsible reacted correctly.

Investigations into alleged sexual offenses are primarily the responsibility of the police and public prosecutors, who have been informed of the cases mentioned in the letter, the text adds.