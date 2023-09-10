Vw Owners Affected By Dieselgate In Switzerland Will Not Receive Compensation

+ Swiss driver wins first Dieselgate compensation case

It is a scandal that, given those responsible who have been criminally convicted, the Swiss are practically the only ones who cannot be compensated in the VW affair, Sophie Michaud Gigon, FRC secretary general told RTS.

By the end of 2017, more than 2,000 people had assigned their rights to myRight for a class action lawsuit brought against the car manufacturer in Germany by a Berlin law firm.

After a first failure by a German-speaking owner, the platform decided not to fight for the Swiss because the advance costs were also very high, as Sophie Michaud Gigon further noted.