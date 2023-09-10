Uruzgan Students Complain Of Teachers' Shortage

Bashir Ahmad, an 8th grader from the Kotal area of Tirinkot, told Pajhwok Afghan News their village had been a front line and their schools had been closed.

After the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's takeover, he said, their schools had been reopened. But students are experiencing a shortage of qualified teachers.

He asked the officials of the Department of Education to address their problems and ensure a smooth teaching process as soon as possible.

He added:“Currently, we have only three subject teachers. The rest of subjects we are taught by students of higher classes.”

Atiqullah, a student of the 11th grade at the Central High School in Chora district, also complained they did not have teachers for many subjects.

He asked the authorities concerned, especially the Ministry of Education, to take measures for overcoming the shortage of teachers.

Officials acknowledged the shortage of teachers, saying they had shared the issue with the ministry concerned. The ministry has promised hiring 6000 new teachers.

Education Director Maulvi Shamsullah Kamran confirmed many schools had been shut during the 20-year war. But they were reopened after the IEA takeover.

He said:“Over the past the months, we have reactivated 32 schools and re-started the teaching process.”

The official said:“We have urged the Ministry of Education to hire 6,000 teachers for Uruzgan. The authorities promised 3,500 teachers will be appointed for seminaries and 2,500 for schools.”

In 2022, he recalled, the number of students in Uruzgan reached 47,000. But this year, the same number soared to 66,000. Over the last four months, 19,000 new students were enrolled in schools.

Currently, 258 schools, 950 community classes and 697 seminaries are operating across the province.