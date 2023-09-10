Fine, Slightly Cloudy Weather Expected Tonight

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore tonight until 6am on Monday will be fine by evening, and hazy at places later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will be hazy at places at times and some clouds, the report added.
Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot, becomes variable less than 05 knot later.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot, gusting to 18 kt at first shifts to Southeasterly later.
Visibility will be 04 to 08 kilometers.
Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet surging to 3 feet at times. Offshore will be 2 to 4 feet surging to at places at first.
