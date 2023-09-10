Talabat To Support Morocco Earthquake Victims

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The region's leading platform for everyday deliveries, talabat, has launched donation campaigns on behalf of its #techforgood commitment to communities, to provide emergency relief support to the earthquake survivors in Morocco.
In a statement yesterday, talabat said this initiative comes as part of the company's ongoing dedication to creating a positive impact and giving back to the communities in need. Customers looking to make a difference in supporting those affected in Morocan contribute through the following:
Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS): Customers can search 'Qatar Red Crescent' in the talabat app, and select 'Urgent Relief - MoroEarthquake' to donate promptly to the pressing cause (LC2023QRCR09-000001).
talabat will also donate QR1 to aid the victims of the earthquake for every order made from the selected Arabic cuisine restaurants on the 'Support Morocco' section within talabat's main menu.
talabat Qatar managing director FranciMiguel De Sosaid:“ We, at talabat, believe in the strength of giving back to our community and staying in solidarity with one another. In partnership with Qatar Red Crescent Society, we are committed to stand by Moroduring these challenging times and dedicate our consciefforts to aid the survivors and their families in Morocco, who have been affected by this unimaginable tragedy.”
MENAFN10092023000067011011ID1107040644
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.