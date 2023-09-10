Vietnamese Women Federation In Europe Launched

PRAGUE - Nearly 400 women representing Vietnamese women's unions in nearly 20 European countries attended a founding congress of the Vietnamese Women Federation (VWF) in Europe, which was held in Prague, the Czech Republic on September 9.

Along with sketching out the federation's operation orientations for the next five years, participants focused on seeking measures to support the formation of organisations for Vietnamese women in countries where such organisations have not been set up, and assist member organisations to build their own operational plans.

They also gave ideas on giving support to poor women and orphans at home and in European countries.

At the congress, a 43-member standing board of the federation was elected. Nguyễn Việt Triều, President of the Vietnamese Women Association in Poland was elected as the President of the VWF in Europe.

The federation will become a member of the Union of Vietnamese People Associations in Europe.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency, Trịnh Thị Thu Vân, a delegate of the Vietnamese Women Association in Poland said that the idea of establishing the VWF was raised at the second congress of the Union of Vietnamese People Associations in Europe in 2022.

The VWF provides a large-scale forum for Vietnamese women in Europe, and creates a momentum and provides orientation for activities of Vietnamese women in Europe, enabling them to contribute more to community work and development of overseas Vietnamese communities abroad.

On the occasion, the VWF in Europe announced the formation of a fund for poor women and orphans, and launched fundraising activities for the fund. - VNS