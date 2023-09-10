Party Leader Chairs Official Welcome Ceremony For Us President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VIETNAM, September 10 - HÀ NỘI - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Sunday presided over the welcome ceremony forPresident Joe Biden at the Presidential Palace in Hà Nội.
This is the first time aPresident has made a State visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of a General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee.
The visit takes place when the two countries are marking the 10th anniversary of their Comprehensive Partnership.
After the welcome ceremony, the Party leader holds talks with thePresident at the Party Central Committee's headquarters building. - VNS
