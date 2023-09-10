Sunday, 10 September 2023 05:54 GMT

Independent Shorts Awards Presents This Year 83 Films From 19 Countries


LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 10, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The 2023 Annual Awards of LA-based international short film festival Independent Shorts Awards is set for this Saturday, September 16th, at Regal LA Live downtown Los Angeles. This year, the festival presents 83 films from 19 countries in 3 auditoriums, with 49 premieres.

Over 600 attendees are expected, including filmmakers from unusual countries in the festival circuit such as West Africa's Mali and Central Asia's Kyrgyzstan to premiere their works, and some notable such as Dallas' star Charlene Tilton .

The awards show is set for 7pm, after the cocktail party, in the same venue.

