Carpet Planet Now Available Online And On Amazon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Hand-knotted carpet from India's carpet capital, on Amazon now!
DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, September 10, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Carpet Pl, a known carpet vendor, from India is excited to announce the launch of its online retail platform. This platform aims to enhance the online shopping experience for customers while showcasing the artistry of Bhadohis artisans to the world through varieties such as hand knotted carpet and a lot more.
With years of experience in the industry Carpet Plhas built a reputation, for its traditional carpet making. The brand is renowned for its patterns, top notch quality and lasting charm. By venturing into retail Carpet Plnow has the opportunity to share the essence of Bhadohi craftsmanship with an audience while offering an immersive shopping experience.
Key features of Carpet Planet's online retail platform:
1. Customers worldwide can now explore and purchase every variety of a hand-tufted carpet with ease, bringing the exquisite craftsmanship of Bhadohi into homes across the globe.
2. The platform offers a wide range of carpets, catering to both traditional and contemporary tastes, ensuring something for every individual's preference and interior style.
3. Carpet Plsources its carpets directly from Bhadohi, guaranteeing authentic, high-quality products at competitive prices, while supporting local artisans.
4. The user-friendly website provides detailed product descriptions, high-resolution images, and secure payment options for a seamless and enjoyable online shopping experience.
5. Dedicated customer support is available to assist with inquiries and purchases regarding Indian carpets online.
Mr. Wali Sheikh, CEO of Carpet Planet, expressed his excitement about this milestone, stating, "At Carpet Planet, we are incredibly proud to highlight the craftsmanship and artistic talent of the artisans from Bhadohi. With our breakthrough our retail platform is now accessible worldwide allowingto share our passion, for carpets with a global audience. We are thrilled to offer our customers an convenient shopping experience while upholding the rich heritage of Indian carpet weaving.
Discover the extensive range of Indian carpet mastery and indulge in the ease of inteshopping by visiting Carpet Planet's website at .
About Carpet Planet:
Carpet Planet, rooted deeply with Bhadohi, the hub of Indias Carpet Capital is a known online retailer of Indian carpets. They are committed, to safeguarding and promoting the legacy of carpet weaving in India. With than twenty years of expertise they provide a range of beautifully crafted carpets that highlight the remarkable talent and skill of Bhadohis artisans. For a dive, into their collection please visit their website.
Wali Sheikh
Carpet Planet
+91 87007 09668
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Instagram
MENAFN10092023003118003196ID1107040532
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.