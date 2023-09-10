Kremlin: Russia refuses to give up its grain agreement conditions

(MENAFN) Russia is going to not give up on the terms it has established for the Black Sea grain agreement to be continued, Kremlin official, Dmitry Peskov, stated on Saturday. New suggestions allegedly placed onward by the United Nations would still be inadequate, he also said.



“The Westerners are said to supposedly be ready to promise SWIFT access to a subsidiary of Rosselkhozbank [Russian Agricultural Bank],” Peskov stated, denoting to press information regarding the United Nation suggestions directed to Moscow.



previously this week, a news agency stated that United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres informed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a note that a Luxembourg-located minor of Rosselkhozbank could smear for admission to the SWIFT structure “immediately” and possibly get it in a month.



“The agreements say that access to SWIFT should be granted to Rosselkhozbank itself and not its subsidiary,” Peskov informed reporters.



