Musk discuses Starlink decision with Russian ambassador

(MENAFN) A news agency has stated SpaceX owner, Elon Musk, talked to Russia’s envoy to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, before concluding the choice to turn off his Starlink satellite internet facility in Crimea previous September to frustrate a Ukrainian assault on the peninsula.



On Thursday, the newspaper issued further specifics regarding Musk stopping Starlink coverage to stop a Ukrainian seaborne drone raid on the Russian Black Sea Fleet base in Sevastopol. The occurrences that happened have been depicted in a memoire of the tech billionaire by historian Walter Isaacson that is going to be on display the upcoming week.



With Kiev’s militaries composed to fire their assaults, Musk talked with Antonov, who informed him that a raid on Crimea, which became a portion of Russia following the vote in 2014, “could lead to a nuclear response” by Moscow, Isaacson stated in his book.



