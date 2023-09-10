Kiev: Ukraine gets ready to join EU

(MENAFN) Ukraine should be prepared to become a European Union associate in the upcoming two years, Deputy Premier Olga Stefanishina informed a news agency on Friday. As Kiev’s representative accountable for “European and Euro-Atlantic integration,” she states her country is one of the “best prepared” for such a move.



“I believe that two years would be enough for full preparedness,” Stefanishina stated, when questioned about Ukraine’s European Union predictions.



She also promised to do “10 times more than we do now” to complete the objective once the war with Moscow is through. But the minister confessed that the timeline would eventually be decided by the “course of war.”



Based on to Stefanishina, Ukraine stays one of the “best prepared [nations] for the EU accession” since it is “a big part of the European economy” even in the middle of weaponized war.



