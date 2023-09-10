Questions regarding US being country for old men

(MENAFN) During the previous week, the Republican presidential optimistic, Nikki Haley, in a discerning assault on United States Leader Joe Biden, 80, and on his chief rival, 77-year-old Donald Trump, asked for term boundaries as well as mental capability examinations for officials over the age of 75, stating that “they need to let a younger generation take over.”



“The American people are saying it is time to go. If they would approve term limits, the American people would show that,” the 51-year-old previous United Nations ambassador stated in a meeting on a TV show. “But until then, they’ve got to know that, look, we appreciate your service, but it’s time to step away.”



Haley’s comments were made merely days after Senate Minority president Mitch McConnell, the longest-working Senate party leader in the history, halted for the second time in as a lot of months throughout a media session.



MENAFN10092023000045015687ID1107040515