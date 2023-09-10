G20 last statement recognizes disagreements on Ukraine

(MENAFN) The countries of the G20 were able to settle a concluding statement of the conference in New Delhi that recognizes the absence of agreement amid the globe’s top economies concerning the battle amid Russia as well as Ukraine.



“Friends, I just received a piece of good news,” the host of the assembly, Indian Premier Narendra Modi, informed other presidents of the collection on Saturday. “Thanks to the hard work of our teams and your co-operation, the New Delhi G20 Leaders’ Summit have agreed a joint declaration,” he stated.



The Indian president later gave out the complete text of the 34-page document on his profile on X (previously Twitter).



A news agency declared previously that the Ukrainian problem had been a main stumbling block in settling the document as the Western ask for robust disapproval of Russia when it comes to its army procedure in the bordering nation encountered refusal from other G20 associates.



