China's Premier Li Qiang encounters with UK equivalent on offshoots of G-20 meeting

(MENAFN) China's Prime Minister Li Qiang encountered with his UK equivalent Rishi Sunak on Sunday on offshoots of the G-20 meeting in India's capital New Delhi.



Li, as stated by Chinese regional press, asked the UK to carry on "pragmatic cooperation" with China.



China is eager to extend two-sided collaboration in spheres including trade, investment, green development as well as technology to improve international continuous expansion, Li, who acted for Chinese Leader Xi Jinping at the conference, informed Sunak.



Li declared that China as well as the UK must face combining trade as well as financial collaboration with politics and security, indorse an open economy and support the many-sided trading system in agreement with values established by the World Trade Organization.



Sunak's office did not directly publish a report on the conference, a United Kingdom's national news agency, declared that Sunak informed Li worries around "Chinese interference in the UK’s parliamentary democracy," hours following reports of two captures in the UK on charges of snooping for China.

