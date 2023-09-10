UK parliamentary staffer gets accused of spying for China

(MENAFN) A news agency stated on Saturday an investigator employed for the United Kingdom House of Commons as well as a subsequent man were detained in March on doubt of spying for China.



The investigator allegedly operated on global strategy also had relations to many “senior Tory MPs,” some of whom had admission to “classified or highly sensitive information.” The guy’s

acquaintances were stated to have contained Minister of State for Security Tom Tugendhat as well as Alicia Kearns, chairperson of the parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee.



In a short declaration, the Metropolitan Police Service established that a guy in his 30s was detained in Oxford shire as well as a man in his 20s was detained in Edinburgh underneath the Official Secrets Act.



“Searches were also carried out at both the residential properties, as well as at a third address in east London,” the Met stated. Both accused have since been freed on payment up until later October.



