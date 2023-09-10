Japan`s Mount Fuji encounters undeniable crisis

(MENAFN) Mount Fuji, one of Japan’s holy mountains as well as a very known pilgrimage place, can turn out to be less of a destination if the amount of tourists is not supervised properly, the regional establishments cautions.



“Fuji is screaming in pain. We can’t just wait for improvement,” Masatake Izumi, a Yamanashi prefectural administration representative, informed the news agency throughout a trip for external press on Saturday, also noting that “over tourism” requires to be undertaken immediately.



Izumi was cited by a news agency as stating that “Fuji faces a real crisis” due to its “uncontrollable” flood of tourists. “We fear that Mount Fuji will soon become so unattractive, nobody would want to climb it,” he stated.



Based on the administration representatives, the before-Covid tourism boom has produced thousands of hikers to the mountain, leading to an environmental harm also putting additional weight on the first aid facilities.



MENAFN10092023000045015687ID1107040506