Alaska governor: Globe laughs at US

(MENAFN) Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has stated that the United States administration`s choice to withdraw oil as well as gas production licenses also prohibit additional production is going to “hobble” the nation`s economy also makes no sense but to development the green plan.



Leader Joe Biden’s management on Wednesday disregarded seven decade-log oil as well as gas production licenses given to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) by previous leader Donald Trump.



Biden’s Department of the Interior shadowed this choice by releasing a suggestion to prohibit further agreements on more than 40 percent of the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska.



Biden stated that these two procedures “will help preserve our Arctic lands and wildlife,” also noting on Saturday that he is going to “continue to take bold action to meet the urgency of the climate crisis and to protect our lands and waters for generations to come.”



