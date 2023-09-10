Macron gets booed at Rugby World Cup opening ritual

(MENAFN) French Leader Emmanuel Macron has gotten a negative greeting at the opening of the Rugby World Cup on Friday night, as the masses booed, whistled, as well as heckled throughout his speech.



The jeering started as Macron marched onto the field at the Stade de France in Paris and got more intense when he started his address, which was hardly clear.



Based on the news agency, there was a parallel response when the leader showed up on TV sets in fan allocated areas set up in Paris as well as Marseille.



“King Macron has been booed by the French people! We are never going to leave him alone!” Manuel Bompard, a left-wing associate of the National Assembly, the subordinate house of parliament, posted on Twitter.



Macron’s status has decreased following the application of extremely disliked pension improvements, in which the leaving age is going to progressively rise to 67.



The maneuver started extensive demonstrations previously during this year, with the antagonism asking for a vote.



