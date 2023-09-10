Mahzooz’s 145th draws crowns the 61st millionaire

(MENAFN- Ewings) 10th September 2023, Dubai, UAE: In its 145th edition, Mahzooz, the UAE's favourite weekly draw with the biggest and most frequent pay-outs, crowned its 61st millionaire and saw 1,202 participants take home AED 1,494,750 in prize money.



While the top prize of AED 20,000,000 went unclaimed this week, 22 participants matched four out of the following five numbers 1, 2, 7, 24, 48 and shared the second prize of AED 200,000, earning AED 9,090.90 each. 1,179 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received AED 250 each.



As part of Mahzooz’s prize structure, where one lucky participant becomes a guaranteed millionaire every week, the 145th draws awarded Zain, holding the raffle ID number 37996352, the raffle prize of AED 1,000,000.



For only AED 35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draws consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of AED 20,000,000 and the weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant AED 1,000,000 every week to a GUARANTEED millionaire-to-be.



Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the UAE’s favourite draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.







