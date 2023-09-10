Carnegie Mellon Qatar welcomes seven new faculty members

(MENAFN- Black Card Books) Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation partner university, welcomes seven new faculty members for the 2022-23 academic year.



Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, welcomed the new faculty members to the CMU-Q community. “CMU-Q faculty members are experts in their fields, and educators that are dedicated to undergraduate learning. I am always so pleased to welcome new faculty to CMU-Q and see how their experience, perspective and ideas enhance our community.”



The new faculty members are: Jocelyn Bélanger, associate teaching professor of psychology; Andres Castano Zuluaga, assistant teaching professor of economics and analytics; Hussein Fadlallah, assistant teaching professor of management; Ki-Won Haan, assistant teaching professor of organizational behavior; Nimer Murshid assistant teaching professor of chemistry, Adviti Naik, assistant teaching professor of biological sciences, and Lama Nassif, associate teaching professor of Arabic studies.



Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar offers undergraduate degree programs in biological sciences, business administration, computer science, and information systems.





