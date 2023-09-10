Cressanda Solutions Signs India’s biggest Advertising & Concierge services Agreement with Eastern Railway

(MENAFN- Mediashine PR) Kolkata, India, September 09, 2023: Cressanda Solutions Limited (BSE: CRESSAN), a leading IT solutions, digital media and IT enabled services company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Eastern Railway, Ministry of Railways (GoI) for providing advertising and concierge services in trains. This contract is valid for a period of 5 years.



The Company got the rights to advertise on the interior and exterior surfaces of over 500 Mail, Express, Premium, Inter-city and Local trains. Cressanda Solutions will also provide a bouquet of services comprising on-board sale of non-catering items, on board Wi-Fi, internet services and Content on Demand in trains. The company will also provide pick up, drop and wheelchair services at major railway stations over Eastern Railways. The company will also be developing its Super App for providing above services and shall also be acquiring international content to be dubbed in local language.



Commenting on this development Mr. Arun Kumar Tyagi, Managing Director, Cressanda Solutions said, “We are extremely happy to sign this historic agreement with Eastern Railways and thanks them for reposing their faith on us. This prestigious project is a huge business opportunity and will provide a great platform for companies who are trying to connect with the Indian heartland. With our strategic partners, inhouse technical and program management capabilities, we are confident of providing a unique integrated communication platform that will benefit our stakeholders.”



Cressanda has joined hands with Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (Govt. of India) and signed a joint consortium to bid for this marquee project from the Ministry of Railways.



Mr Tyagi further added “As part of our hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision, we are committed towards creating local employment for our rural youth. This project will not only provide connect with the rural India but will also create job opportunities for them. As part of our social commitment to make our Country stronger, we will be contributing towards socio-economic development of interior India.”



Earlier Company has bagged a prestigious order for in-coach digital advertising in the Kolkata Metro for a period of 5 years. Company is installing LED screen and will stream content inside all coaches of Kolkata Metro apart from providing free WiFi at Metro Stations and In coaches too.





MENAFN10092023005153011684ID1107040484