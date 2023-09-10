Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy stocks 440-type reactors operating with Russian fuel

(MENAFN) For the initial time, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine stocked 440-type reactors functioning at Ukrainian power plants with fuel that had formerly been manufactured uniquely in the Russian Federation.



The Minister of Energy of Ukraine, German Galushchenko, declared this on the air of the state telethon, a Ukrainian news agency stated.



"Today is a historic day, a historic event, because for the first time we loaded 440-type reactors with fuel, which had been produced by Westinghouse together with Ukrainian specialists," he stressed.



The minister mentioned that “today we put an end to Russia's monopoly on this type of fuel.”



Galushchenko clarified that until lately, this form of fuel had been created solely by Russia, and as a result there was a parallel reliance of numerous nations on the Russian Federation.



"Today we will put an end to this. Certain documents have already been signed with a number of countries such as Finland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia. In the future, we will work to completely replace Russia in this segment," he further stated.

