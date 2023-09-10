Ase Wraps Up Daily Trading On Lower Note

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 10 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) closed Sunday's trading session down slightly by 0.01 percent at 2,410 points.
A total of 6.3 million shares were traded through 2,691 transactions at a trading value of JD3.8 million.
The closing prices of 43 companies with traded shares went up, while 28 others declined. The prices of the shares of 29 others remained unchanged.
