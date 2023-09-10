Việt Nam-Japan Cooperation Towards Green Growth Seminar To Take Place Next Week

The seminar is expected to be attended by leaders from variVietnamese ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, as well as top officials from the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, the Japanese Embassy in Việt Nam, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO). Additionally, representatives of several provinces and cities in Viet Nam, along with many experts and businesses from both nations, will participate in this significant event.

During the seminar, participants will discuss perspectives on green growth from both sides, opportunities and challenges in realising Việt Nam's Green Growth Strategy for the 2021-30 period and the vision for 2050, the impact and significance of Japan's support for green growth in the Southeast Asian country, suggestions for attracting investment from Japan for green growth, and recommendations from businesses to help implement the strategy.

