Man Injured In Nighttime Drone Attack In Kyiv Region

The Kyiv region police reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that following another Russian drone attack, law enforcers received calls regarding the destruction and damage to buildings.

"The police are conducting inspections of the damaged buildings and recording the consequences of the enemy attack. A 20-year-old young man with an injury to his hand from falling glass was taken to a medical facility," the police said.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of September 10, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 combat drones from the north. Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 26 out of 33 enemy drones.

In Kyiv region, eight private houses, an infrastructure facility, a school, a kindergarten, and a village council were damaged in Russia's drone attack.

Photo: Kyiv region's police