Ukrainian Forces Destroy 866 Units Of Russian Military Equipment In One Week

First Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Pavliuk said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"During the week, from September 4 to 10, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 3,970 enemy personnel," Pavliuk noted.

The Russian military lost 78 tanks, 106 armored fighting vehicles, 229 artillery systems, 21 multiple launch rocket systems,7 air defense systems, 1 ship, 236 vehicles, and 31 special equipment units.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders intercepted 8 enemy missiles and 149 unmanned aerial vehicles.

As Ukrinform reported, from February 24, 2022 to September 10, 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 268,630 Russian invaders.

Illustrative photo: AFU General Staff