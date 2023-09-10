Two Foreign Volunteers Killed In Shelling In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Spanish aid worker was killed in a missile attack in Ukraine.
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told reporters in India where he attended the G20 meeting, Ukrinform reports with reference to Reuters .
"Unfortunately, I can confirm a missile hit a vehicle in which this Spanish worker was travelling who was working for a humanitarian NGO in Ukraine. We have verbal confirmation of her death," he said.
Albares did not name the aid worker.
At the same time, the Road2Relief organization reported that on Saturday morning, four members of its team came under fire as they were going from Sloviansk to the village of Ivanivske, which is in the Bakhmut direction. The car came under Russian fire near Chasiv Yar. As a result of a direct hit, the car overturned and caught fire.
According to the organization, German medical volunteer Ruben Mawick and Swedish volunteer Johan Mathias Thyr suffered severe shrapnel wounds and burns. They are now in stable condition in hospitals. Read also: Ukrainian air defenses destroy 26 of 33 Shahed UAVs in overnight Russian attack
Canadian volunteer Anthony“Tonko” Ihnat died on the spot.
There has been no information about the fate of the fourth volunteer who was in the car, Spanish Emma Igual.
As reported, Russians continue to deny the illegal detention of Spanish volunteer Mariano García Calatayud in the Simferopol detention center.
