Who Seeks To Highlight World Patient Safety Day - Representative

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- The World Health Organization is keen on further boosting cooperation with all relevant bodies in State of Kuwait to support Ministry of Health's World Patient Safety Day campaign, a WHO official said Sunday.
Dr. Assad Hafeez -- WHO Representative in Kuwait, said World Patient Safety Day was a global initiative spearheaded by WHO to highlight safety of patients and safe disposal of excess medicine.
Hafeez, marking launch of the campaign at Abdullah Al-Abdulhadi medican center in Yarmouk Area, said the campaign by Kuwait's MoH was in harmony with objectives of World Patient Safety Day.
He said Kuwait was sending a clear message about patients' safety, medical care and healthy environment.
The campaign, he added, was also sending a message to people to avoid possession of unnecessary medicine. He said the campaign, due until September 21, would expand to 20 medical care centers nationwide.
Dr. Amal Al-Yahya, director of health cities at MoH, called for abiding by patients' safety and preservation of environment.
Piling of medicines at homes, she added, contributed to inappropriate use of drugs or even take expired medications.
She said the 10-day campaign encourage people to bring unused medicine to dispose them in a safe way.
Al-Yahya said this year featured participation of 405 houses who would bring excess medicine. (end)
