Spain Sends Aid To Morocco To Help Earthquake Victims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Spanish Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday the sending of humanitarian aid to Moroover the devastating earthquake that struck the southern regions of the country, killing over 2,000 people and wounding many others.
This came in a statement, in which the ministry said that it had dispatched an airplane loaded with variequipment, 56 members of military emergency unit and four dogs to help find survivors.
It added that the airplane (A 400) took off from the military airbase in Zaragoza towards Marrakech.
It noted that Spanish Minister of Defense Margarita Robles said that Madrid will later send another aircraft with more supplies to assist Moroin these hard times.
Moroccan authorities reported 2,012 deaths and 2,059 injuries due to the quake. (end)
