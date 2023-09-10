Spanish Aid Worker Killed In Missile Attack In Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- A Spanish aid worker was killed when a missile hit the vehicle she was travelling in in Ukraine, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Sunday.
"A projectile fell on the vehicle in which this Spanish citizen was travelling. She was working there for an NGO working to improve the humanitarian situation in Ukraine," declared the minister, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in India, affirming having received "verbal confirmation of her death," Spanish TV reported.
The Spaniard was head of the Road To Relief NGO.
A Canadian aid worker was also killed in the attack. A German and a Swedish aid workers were badly injured too with shrapnel wounds and burns, it added.
Road to Relief is a Ukrainian humanitarian NGO that was established in March 2022 to provide aid and support to the war's affected civilian population. (end)
