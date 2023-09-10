Au Commission Chairman Praises Au's G20 Permanent Membership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Chairman of the African Union Commission MouFaki on Sunday praised the G20 decision of granting the African Union (AU) permanent membership.
In a statement on X platform, previously known as Twitter, Faki welcomed AU's entry into the G20 as a full member, adding "this membership, for which we have long been advocating, will provide a propitiframework for amplifying advocacy in favor of the Continent and its effective contribution to meeting global challenges."
The Group of 20 (G20) members agreed yesterday to grant permanent membership to the AU in an effort to make the group more representative, at the inaugural session of the two-day G20 summit held in New Delhi, India, during the weekend.
President of the Union of the Comoros and current President of the African Union Ghazali Osmani assumed his position at this session, representing the continental body which includes 55 countries, as the G20 meeting, which began on Saturday, is expected to continue until Sunday. (end)
