Deputy Fm Revives Jordanian Amb. To Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Sunday Jordanian Ambassador to Kuwait Saqer Abu Shatal on the occasion of the end of his tenure.
During the meeting, the Deputy Foreign Minister praised the Ambassador's great contributions in order to enhance relations between the two countries. (end)
mah
MENAFN10092023000071011013ID1107040410
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.