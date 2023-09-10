Uk Police Arrests Two Persons Amid Claims Of Spying For China

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 10 (KUNA) - UK Police have confirmed Sunday that two men, one in his 20s and another in his 30s, were arrested under the official secret act in March, amid claims of spying for China, said BBC Sunday.
The BBC quoted the Sunday Times as saying one of the men, in his 20s, was a researcher with links to several Tory MPs, adding that both men were taken to a south London police station, and were subsequently released on police bail until a date in early October.
"One of the arrested men is alleged to have had links to security minister Tom Tugendhat and foreign affairs committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns, among others," it added.
On Sunday morning, UK prime minister spokesperson said Rishi Sunak had expressed concerns about Chinese interference to a senior official from China.
Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee issued a long-awaited report in July, warning that the government had been slow to come to terms with the security risks from Beijing.
"It appears that China has a high level of intent to interfere with the UK government, targeting officials and bodies at a range of levels to influence UK political thinking and decision-making relevant to China," the report said. (end)
