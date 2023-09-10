Muslim group condemns Quran desecration at Turkish house in New York City

(MENAFN) A prominent Muslim organization expressed its strong condemnation on Saturday regarding the desecration of the Quran outside the Turkish House in New York City, a location that houses Turkey's consulate general and UN mission. The act was met with outrage from the American Muslim community.



The Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-NY), New York chapter, took a firm stance against the incident. Afaf Nasher, the Executive Director of CAIR-NY, issued a statement decrying what appeared to be an attempt to desecrate the Quran, a sacred text followed by millions of Americans.



In her statement, Nasher called for unity among religious and political leaders from diverse backgrounds to support the American Muslim community in denouncing the rising tide of bigotry and division being observed across the nation.



The incident unfolded when an individual threw a copy of the Quran onto the ground and proceeded to kick it outside the Turkish House during the early hours of Friday. Swift action was taken by Turkish House security personnel, who promptly removed the suspect from the premises.

