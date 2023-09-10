Eastern Economic Forum attracts diverse foreign delegations to Vladivostok

(MENAFN) The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is set to commence in Vladivostok, Russia's far eastern city, with participation from delegations representing numerous foreign countries.



Key countries, including India, China, Laos, Mongolia, and Myanmar, are expected to have the largest delegations at the event, as confirmed by Russian Deputy Premier Yuri Trutnev, who also serves as the presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District.



Trutnev stated in a press briefing on Saturday that approximately 7,000 participants are anticipated to join the four-day forum, including media representatives from more than 50 foreign nations, including those considered "unfriendly" to Russia.



The EEF provides a platform for Russian entrepreneurs to engage with their counterparts from India, China, Mongolia, and ASEAN countries. It is anticipated that this will result in a significant number of new investment agreements involving foreign participation, which will usher in fresh projects, technologies, and employment opportunities in the Far Eastern region. These collaborations are seen as fostering strong friendships between participating nations.



The Eastern Economic Forum underscores Russia's commitment to enhancing economic ties and cooperation with various countries, particularly those in the Asia-Pacific region, and serves as a platform for discussing investment opportunities and regional development strategies.

