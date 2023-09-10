Inflation surges in Western Europe amid price hikes, consumer impact

(MENAFN) Inflationary pressures continue to surge in Western Europe, with the United Kingdom experiencing a monthly increase in consumer prices of over 14 percent, while Germany saw an increase of more than 10 percent, as reported by Nikkei. The report suggests that some retailers have been raising prices disproportionately relative to their underlying costs.



Approximately half of the price increases in the region are attributed to local companies passing on higher costs to consumers, according to Nikkei's estimation. This trend has led to a decline in consumption across the region, as price hikes have outpaced wage growth.



Nikkei referenced an analysis conducted by the management consultancy Oliver Wyman, which examined the annual results of 70 European food retail and manufacturing companies. The analysis reportedly revealed that absolute EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) increased by 11 percent at food retailers and 12 percent at manufacturers last year compared to 2021. This growth was primarily driven by increased revenues.



The surge in inflation and its impact on consumers and businesses is posing challenges for Western European economies and policymakers as they seek to strike a balance between managing price pressures and supporting economic growth.

