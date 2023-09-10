US federal judge awards USD16B to YPF shareholders in dispute against Argentina

(MENAFN) A US federal judge has issued a monumental USD16 billion judgment in favor of former shareholders of energy company YPF, who were supported by Burford Capital, in a legal battle against the Argentine government.



The dispute emerged from Argentina's acquisition of a majority stake in the oil and gas company in 2012. It culminated in a significant setback for the Argentine government, which has been mandated to pay USD8.4 billion in damages and an additional USD7.6 billion in interest to two former investors in YPF, Petersen and Eton Park.



Following the release of the judgment on Friday, shares in Burford Capital, a prominent litigation finance firm that played a substantial role in financing the plaintiffs' claims, surged by 28 percent in US trading.



In response to the ruling, the Argentine government characterized it as "unprecedented and erroneous" in an official statement and declared its intention to appeal. The statement also contended that "this case over the rights of former shareholders of an Argentine company under the Argentine company's bylaws does not belong in a US court."



This ruling signifies a significant legal victory for the YPF shareholders and Burford Capital while raising complex jurisdictional questions in cross-border legal disputes involving multinational corporations and governments.

MENAFN10092023000045015682ID1107040398