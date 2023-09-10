Russian official: Russia-China trade witnesses significant de-dollarization

(MENAFN) The process of de-dollarization in Russia-China trade has made substantial progress, nearly reaching completion, according to Georgy Zinoviev, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's First Asian Department, as reported by RIA Novosti.



Zinoviev highlighted that the share of the US dollar in mutual settlements between Russia and China has significantly declined over the past two years. He stated, "The share of national currencies in Russian-Chinese payments is growing at an extremely rapid pace. At the beginning of 2022, it was hovering around 25 percent, and now it is exceeding 80 percent."



Furthermore, Zinoviev pointed out that trading in the ruble-yuan pair on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) has surpassed trading volumes in the dollar-ruble pair, signifying the increased usage of the national currencies in bilateral trade.



The shift away from Western currencies, often considered "toxic" due to geopolitical tensions and sanctions, is being embraced by Russian and Chinese businesses as they find the ruble and yuan to be more reliable and secure means of payment. This trend underscores the growing economic ties between Russia and China and their commitment to reducing their reliance on the US dollar, aligning with a broader global trend towards de-dollarization in international trade.

