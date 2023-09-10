BRICS countries consider challenging path towards single currency

(MENAFN) BRICS countries, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, as well as South Africa, are exploring the possibility of establishing a single currency, but this endeavor is anticipated to be a protracted and challenging process, as stated by Dmitry Birichevsky, the head of the department for financial collaboration at Russia's Foreign Ministry.



The emerging economies within BRICS are currently evaluating strategies to reduce their dependence on the US dollar and the euro. This includes exploring alternative payment systems and facilitating trade in their respective national currencies.



Birichevsky emphasized, "a single currency is something that may well emerge in the future, but the path to it is slow and difficult. I'm sure we'll get there anyway because you can't be tied to one thing; you need to diversify constantly."



The economic policies led by the United States have prompted BRICS countries to examine the feasibility of creating their own currencies and seeking alternatives to dollar-dominated financial institutions. The process of de-dollarization has already commenced, and this shift could pave the way for BRICS countries to eventually move towards the adoption of a single currency.



While the pursuit of a single currency remains a long-term goal, BRICS nations are proactively taking steps to reshape their economic landscape and reduce their reliance on existing global reserve currencies, such as the US dollar and the euro. This reflects their commitment to fostering greater financial autonomy and resilience in the face of global economic dynamics.

