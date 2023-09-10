Poland economy decline by 2.2 in Q2

(MENAFN) Poland's economy faced a notable year-on-year decline of 2.2 percent in the second quarter of the current year, making it the most substantial decrease among European Union (EU) member states. These figures were revealed in data released by Eurostat on Thursday.



The report from Eurostat also indicated that the overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the EU, which serves as a measure of the economic activity within the bloc, experienced a quarter-on-quarter increase of 0.2 percent. Meanwhile, GDP in the euro area showed a modest uptick of 0.1 percent. In year-over-year comparisons, seasonally adjusted GDP exhibited growth of 0.5 percent in the euro area and 0.4 percent in the broader EU.



These numbers came in below expectations, as analysts had anticipated a quarterly increase of 0.3 percent for the EU and a year-on-year increase of 0.6 percent.



Regarding the EU countries that saw notable GDP increases in comparison to the previous quarter, Lithuania led the way with a substantial growth of 2.9 percent. It was followed by Slovenia and Greece, whose economies expanded by 1.4 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.



Poland's economic decline underscores the varied economic situations within the EU and highlights the challenges faced by individual member states in the aftermath of the global pandemic.

