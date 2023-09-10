Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCCI)'s le to an investment affiliate of J.F. Lehman &pany for $45.50 per share in cash. If you are a Heritage-Crystal shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR)'s le to Tatamunications for $7.25 per share. If you are a Kaleyra shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK)'s le to Gu Point Capital and Novo Holdings A/S. Under the terms of the agreement, Paratek shareholders will receive $2.15 per share in cash, p antingent Value Right of $0.85 per share payable upon the achievement of $320 million in U.S. NUZYRAles in any calendar year ending on or prior to December 31, 2026. If you are a Paratek shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Shareholders are euraged tontact the firm free of charge to diss their legal rights and options. Please call Danieldeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email or .

Halperdeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud andrporate minduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementingrporate reforms and rvering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar oue.