The Head Of Turkmenistan's Mission To Nato Has Been Accredited

10/09/2023 80

On September 7, 2023, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Kingdom of Belgium presented his credentials to the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg as the head of the mission of Turkmenistan to NATO.

During the meeting, the current development of relations between Turkmenistan and the alliance was discussed. In the context of the ongoing joint work, the parties noted the successfully implemented cooperation programs in the educational sector and expressed their readiness to strengthen relations in the priority areas.

The Ambassador highlighted the basic principles of Turkmenistan's foreign policy, based on permanent neutrality, peacefulness, good neighborly relations and democracy. In this regard, it was emphasized that the military doctrine of Turkmenistan is exclusively defensive in nature, confirming the country's commitment to strengthening global security and peace, as well as protecting national interests and ensuring its own military security.

Along with this, the head of Turkmenistan's mission to NATO announced key areas of cooperation, covering chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear safety, emergency management, cybersecurity, military medicine, counter-terrorism, countering the illicit drug trade, as well as foreign language training programs for the military specialists.

The NATO Secretary General noted the importance of Turkmenistan's role as a key partner in Central Asia, in particular in matters of regional stability and security. Special emphasis was also placed on the country's active work in providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.