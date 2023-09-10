Apple's market value drops by USD200B after China's ban on iPhones

(MENAFN) Apple has witnessed a significant decrease in its market value, losing nearly USD200 billion in value. This decline comes in response to reports indicating that China has imposed a ban on administration employees using iPhones or any other foreign devices for official purposes and bringing them into administration offices.



On Thursday, Apple's shares saw a nearly 3 percent drop, contributing to a 6.4 percent decrease in the firm’s stock over the past two days. Notably, major suppliers of Apple have also been affected, with Taiwan's TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a crucial Apple supplier, experiencing a decline of over 2 percent. Additionally, shares in ASE Technology Holding, one of the world's leading semiconductor testing and packaging companies, dropped by 2 percent, and camera lens-maker Largan Precision witnessed a decline of more than 3 percent.



China, which represents Apple's largest foreign market, may potentially expand its restrictions on the use of iPhones by government officials. Allen Huang, the executive director of Mega International Investment Services Corp in Taipei, suggested this possibility, as reported by Reuters.



This development highlights the challenges Apple faces in maintaining its market presence and growth in China, a critical market for the tech giant. The ban on government workers using iPhones raises concerns about the broader implications for Apple's sales and market position in the country.

MENAFN10092023000045015682ID1107040380